Apple Shares Videos From Creators Using iPad Pro to Make Apple TV+ Show Posters

Janice Sung, an illustrator and digital painter, said she created a poster for Apple TV+ series "Dickinson" using an iPad Pro and Apple Pencil, and she outlined some of her creative process.
Designer and illustrator duo Justin and Paige from Phantom City Creative in a separate video shared details on how they used an iPad Pro to create two new posters for Apple TV+ show "For All Mankind."
Apple has in the past shared behind the scenes details on content created on the iPad Pro, but this is the first time Apple has shared iPad Pro-focused videos from Apple TV+ content creators.