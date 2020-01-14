On the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Apple Seeds Second Betas of iOS 13.3.1 and iPadOS 13.3.1 to Developers
iOS and iPadOS 13.3.1 can be downloaded from the Apple Developer center or over the air once the proper developer profile has been installed.
There's no word yet on what's in the iOS 13.3.1 update, but it likely includes bug fixes for issues unable to be addressed in the iOS 13.3 update. Specifically, it could address some issues with Communication Limits, fixing a workaround with the Contacts app that allowed children text someone who contacted them from an unknown number.
No notable new features were found in the first betas of iOS and iPadOS 13.3.1, but we'll update this article should anything new be found in the second betas.