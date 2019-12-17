Apple Seeds First Betas of iOS 13.3.1 and iPadOS 13.3.1 to Developers

Tuesday December 17, 2019 10:02 am PST by Juli Clover
Apple today seeded the first betas of upcoming iOS and iPadOS 13.3.1 updates to developers, one week after the release of iOS 13.3 with Communication Limits for Screen Time.

iOS and ‌iPadOS‌ 13.3.1 can be downloaded from the Apple Developer center or over the air once the proper developer profile has been installed.


There's no word yet on what's included in the iOS 13.3.1 update, but it likely includes bug fixes for issues unable to be addressed in the iOS 13.3 update. Specifically, it could address some issues with Communication Limits, fixing a workaround with the Contacts app that allowed children text someone who contacted them from an unknown number.

Once we download the update and take a look at what's new, we'll update this article.

Related Roundups: iOS 13, iPadOS
[ 9 comments ]