Apple Seeds First Betas of iOS 13.3.1 and iPadOS 13.3.1 to Developers
iOS and iPadOS 13.3.1 can be downloaded from the Apple Developer center or over the air once the proper developer profile has been installed.
There's no word yet on what's included in the iOS 13.3.1 update, but it likely includes bug fixes for issues unable to be addressed in the iOS 13.3 update. Specifically, it could address some issues with Communication Limits, fixing a workaround with the Contacts app that allowed children text someone who contacted them from an unknown number.
Once we download the update and take a look at what's new, we'll update this article.