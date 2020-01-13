Apple to Show Off Apple TV+ Show 'Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet' at PAX South

At the event, Apple will have a booth for "Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet," an upcoming Apple TV+ comedy that follows a team of video game developers as they navigate the challenges of running a popular online game.
"Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet" was created by Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day, known for their work on long running TV show "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia." McElhenney will star in the show as the gaming company's creative director, but Day does not have a role.
"Mythic Quest" also stars F. Murray Abraham, Danny Pudi, Imani Hakim, Charlotte Nicdao, David Hornsby, Ashly Burch, and Jessie Ennis.
This will mark Apple's first time at PAX South, and some of the show's stars could potentially be in attendance at the event. "Mythic Quest" is set to launch on Friday, February 7, while PAX South will take place from January 17 to January 19.
Thanks, Aaron!