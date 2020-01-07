CES 2020: Satechi Launches New Trio Wireless Charging Pad

Satechi's Trio Wireless Charging Pad is features a minimal design with a plain black design that includes an Apple Watch charging puck, an AirPods cutout that works with both the AirPods and the AirPods Pro, and a circular space designed to accommodate an iPhone.
A single USB-C cable charges the Trio Wireless Charging Pad and it comes with a 24W adapter. The Apple Watch charging puck pops up to support charging in Nightstand mode, so it can be used on a bedside table.
According to Satechi, the Trio Wireless Charging Pad features foreign object detection and over temperature protection to detect issues and cut power if necessary.
The Satechi Trio Wireless Charging Pad is available now for $120 from the Satechi website and from Amazon. From January 7 to January 10, customers can get a $20 discount using the code STCES2020 on both sites.