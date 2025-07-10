These Apple Products Are Coming in Early 2026

Apple has a long list of devices that it plans to launch during the first half of 2026, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said today. Apple is working on an iPhone 17e, along with several Macs and iPads.



Here's what's in the works for 2026:

iPhone 17e - Updated A19 chip, could launch in February.

- Updated A19 chip, could launch in February. MacBook Air - M5 chips.

- M5 chips. MacBook Pro - M5 chips.

- M5 chips. Updated Apple Display - A follow up to the Apple Studio Display and Pro Display XDR.

- A follow up to the Apple Studio Display and Pro Display XDR. Low-cost iPad - Will get a faster chip. Slated for March/April.

- Will get a faster chip. Slated for March/April. iPad Air - Expected to get M4 chip. March/April launch timeline.

- Expected to get M4 chip. March/April launch timeline. Smart home hub - Expected in the first half of next year.

Later this year, Apple plans to launch new iPhone 17 models, new versions of the Apple Watch, Apple Watch Ultra, and Apple Watch SE, and new iPad Pro models.