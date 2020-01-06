Anker Adds HomeKit Compatibility to EufyCam2C Security Camera, HomeKit Secure Video Support to Follow

You can check to see if your Anker HomeBase 2 and Eufy cameras have been automatically updated by launching the Eufy Security App. According to tech blog Macerkopf.de, if the updates have been successfully installed you'll see a new "HomeKit Setup" menu item in the HomeBase 2 settings.
Once you've selected HomeKit Setup, you'll be asked if you want to add the accessories to the Home app. Click a few more times and you'll be able to add the HomeBase 2 Bridge and cameras to HomeKit.
Don't confuse this update with the promised support for Apple's new HomeKit Secure Video feature, which allows the cameras to capture and store recordings securely in iCloud – Anker is still working on bringing this feature to its EufyCam system and that should follow soon.