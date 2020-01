Deals: New Amazon Sale Takes Up to $70 Off Apple Watch Series 5

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Apple Watch Series 5

Amazon has begun discounting the Apple Watch Series 5 , with prices starting at $384 for aluminum models with the Sport Band. Sales on the newest Apple Watch model haven't been as frequent as those we've seen on the Series 3 and Series 4 models, so this is a solid option for anyone still considering the Apple Watch Series 5.The sale includes as much as $70 off the stainless steel cases for the Apple Watch Series 5, while the aluminum models are seeing $15 to $30 off original prices. We've rounded up a few of the deals below, but be sure to head to Amazon to see more of the sale.Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.