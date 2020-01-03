Deals: New Amazon Sale Takes Up to $70 Off Apple Watch Series 5

Friday January 3, 2020 11:33 AM PST by Mitchel Broussard
Amazon has begun discounting the Apple Watch Series 5, with prices starting at $384 for aluminum models with the Sport Band. Sales on the newest Apple Watch model haven't been as frequent as those we've seen on the Series 3 and Series 4 models, so this is a solid option for anyone still considering the Apple Watch Series 5.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The sale includes as much as $70 off the stainless steel cases for the Apple Watch Series 5, while the aluminum models are seeing $15 to $30 off original prices. We've rounded up a few of the deals below, but be sure to head to Amazon to see more of the sale.

Apple Watch Series 5


GPS ($15-$30 off)
Cellular ($15-$70 off)
Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals
1 comments