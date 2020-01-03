Post-Apocalyptic Adventure Game 'Doomsday Vault' Now Available on Apple Arcade

Friday January 3, 2020 9:43 AM PST by Juli Clover
Apple today added a new game to its Apple Arcade gaming service, introducing Doomsday Vault, a post-apocalyptic adventure game that tasks players with saving the plant life remaining on earth.

The aim of the game is to investigate desolate landscapes, abandoned buildings, and flooded cities to find seeds for critical plant species, taking them back to the Doomsday Vault.


The game, designed by Flightless Limited, features challenging puzzles, 3D environments, and helpful plant information, according to the App Store description.

Doomsday Vault, like all ‌Apple Arcade‌ games, can be downloaded and played by anyone with an ‌Apple Arcade‌ subscription. ‌Apple Arcade‌ costs $4.99 per month and allows up to six members of a family to play.

