10 of the Best macOS and iOS Apps of 2019

Mac Apps

One Switch ($4.99) - One Switch is a Mac menu bar app that adds various switches to the Mac's menu bar. You can add toggles that will do things like hide desktop options, activate dark mode, keep the Mac awake, connect to headphones, toggle on Do Not Disturb, activate Night Shift, bring up the Screen Saver, and more. Options are customizable so you can make your One Switch menu do just want you need.

iOS Apps

Spotify Stations (Free) - Spotify Stations is a standalone Spotify app that came out earlier this year. It's designed to let you create radio stations based on your favorite songs and artists, much like Pandora. Radio stations in Spotify aren't new, but Spotify Stations makes the feature a lot easier to use.

2019 is coming to a close in just a few days, and we thought we'd share some of our favorite apps this year.Over the course of the 2019, we've highlighted useful Mac and iOS apps primarily picked out by MacRumors readers in a YouTube series. For today's video, we've rounded up five iOS apps and five Mac apps that MacRumors readers found most useful from those videos.What were your favorite Mac and iOS apps in 2019? Let us know in the comments.