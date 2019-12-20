Apple Store Employees Said to Receive Free Apple Arcade, Apple Music, and Apple TV+ Starting in January

The report claims the perk will be limited to individual use by the employees themselves, so if they wanted to use Family Sharing for any of the services, they would have to pay for a subscription on their own.
It is unclear based on the report if every Apple Store employee will be offered this perk or if the perk will available globally.
Apple can benefit from offering this perk by having more of its employees gain first-hand experience with three of its major services, which can be useful when interacting with customers. It's unclear how long it will last.
Apple Store employees have been offered various perks over the years, such as 50 percent off the purchase of an Apple Watch in 2015.