Apple Shares Trailer for Upcoming Apple TV+ Show 'Little America'

Thursday December 19, 2019 9:12 am PST by Juli Clover
Apple today shared the first trailer for "Little America," an immigrant anthology series created by Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon.

Set to launch on Friday, January 17, 2020, the show will feature eight half hour episodes that each focus on a different story, from a 12-year-old who has to run a Utah motel on his own after his parents are deported back to India to a Nigerian grad student who becomes a cowboy.


Nanjiani and Gordon are best known for "The Big Sick," and each story in the series they've created is based on a real life tale pulled from Epic Magazine.

Lee Eisenberg, known for his work on "The Office," is writing and executive producing the show alongside Nanjiani and Gordon. "Master of None" co-creator Alan Yang is also an executive producer.

Zachary Quinto, known for "Star Trek," will star in the fourth episode, and other cast members will include Jearnest Corchado, John Ortiz, Angela Lin, Kai To, Sophia Xu, Shaun Toub, Shila Vosough Ommi, Eshan Inamdar, Priyanka Bose, and Conphidance. Though not launching until January, "Little America" has already been renewed for a second season.

Tags: Apple TV Shows, Apple TV Plus Guide
[ 12 comments ]

Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
mrow
1 hour ago at 09:30 am
Came here for the toxic comments and wasn’t disappointed. Would you all be happier if it was only about white immigrants?
Rating: 12 Votes
Avatar
Rogifan
35 minutes ago at 10:00 am
What exactly is political about this show? I didn’t get anything from the trailer.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
LittleChief
1 hour ago at 09:34 am
Indeed, a sorry state of affairs. I think it looks great and really enjoyed ‘The Big Sick’.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
citysnaps
49 minutes ago at 09:46 am
So much hate here. :(
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
GermanSuplex
29 minutes ago at 10:05 am


What exactly is political about this show? I didn’t get anything from the trailer.


Knee-jerk reactions by the visual of a black cowboy.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
jimsz
1 hour ago at 09:19 am
This series and the newest one announced by apple are the reasons I refuse to pay for Apple+. Stay out of politics and concentrate on making devises. Apples activism will hurt their bottomline.
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]