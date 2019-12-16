TiVo iOS App Gains Support for Cellular Streaming

The TV entertainment service's mobile offering previously required users to find a Wi-Fi hotspot if they wanted to stream shows on mobile, but the company has finally decided to allow users to stream live and recorded shows over their cellular connection.
Tech blog Zatz Not Funny! has pointed out that TiVo's approach remains "a bit kludgey" when streaming content over mobile. For example, there's no way to skip ads like you can on TV, although the absence of pre-roll ads should mollify that lack.
Most users will likely just be happy to have the option of watching shows on the go without having to track down a decent Wi-Fi network.
The TiVo app is a free download for iPhone and iPad available on the App Store. [Direct Link]
(Via Engadget.)