Apple Watch With Cellular Officially Launches in New Zealand

Apple is selling Series 3 and Series 5 models with Wi-Fi and Cellular through its online store in New Zealand, with pricing starting at NZ$549 for Series 3 models and NZ$929 for Series 5 models.
Spark is currently the only carrier that offers service for the Apple Watch in New Zealand. For $12.99 a month, Spark's wearable plan lets you share your iPhone plan's minutes and texts and get unlimited data on the Watch. And until June 6, 2020, Spark is offering the first three months free.
Other carriers in New Zealand like Vodafone NZ and 2degrees say they're working to bring eSIM support to customers in New Zealand, but haven't offered a roadmap or any fixed dates indicating when that might happen.