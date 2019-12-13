Apple Watch With Cellular Officially Launches in New Zealand

Friday December 13, 2019 1:52 AM PST by Tim Hardwick
Last week, Apple started taking pre-orders for Apple Watch models with cellular connectivity in New Zealand. Those orders are now arriving into the hands of customers, and New Zealand carrier Spark is taking its service for LTE models of ‌Apple Watch‌ live.


Apple is selling Series 3 and Series 5 models with Wi-Fi and Cellular through its online store in New Zealand, with pricing starting at NZ$549 for Series 3 models and NZ$929 for Series 5 models.

Spark is currently the only carrier that offers service for the Apple Watch in New Zealand. For $12.99 a month, Spark's wearable plan lets you share your iPhone plan's minutes and texts and get unlimited data on the Watch. And until June 6, 2020, Spark is offering the first three months free.

Other carriers in New Zealand like Vodafone NZ and 2degrees say they're working to bring eSIM support to customers in New Zealand, but haven't offered a roadmap or any fixed dates indicating when that might happen.

