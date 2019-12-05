Apple Watch Now Available With Cellular in New Zealand

Apple has started selling Series 3 and Series 5 models with Wi-Fi and Cellular through its online store in New Zealand this week, with pricing starting at NZ$549 for Series 3 models and NZ$929 for Series 5 models.
Spark is the only carrier that offers service for the Apple Watch in New Zealand right now. For $12.99 a month, Spark's wearable plan lets you share your iPhone plan's minutes and texts and get unlimited data on the Watch. And until June 6, 2020, Spark is offering the first three months free.
(Thanks, Richard Everson!)