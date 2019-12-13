Tim Cook Visits Bangkok, Thailand to Meet With Photographers, Students and WWDC Scholarship Winners

On the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Cook kicked things off with a visit to the Way Arun Buddhist temple on the Thonburi west bank of the Chao Phraya River.
สวัสดี Thailand! My journey this morning along the Chao Phraya River culminated in a visit to the peaceful Wat Arun. Thank you Jirasak Panpiansin for showing me this historic temple through your lens. (IG: joez19) 🇹🇭 pic.twitter.com/9VvWXcwEIE— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 13, 2019
In a tweet, Cook thanked Thai photographer Jirasak Panpiansin for showing him the historic seventeenth century temple "through your lens." Jirasak's iPhone photography has previously been highlighted in Apple's annual World Gallery.
Beyond impressed with the students at Satit-Chula in Bangkok who are using Everyone Can Create to learn the science behind how day turns to night. Here’s to reaching for the stars! ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/i1sG9J4L8O— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 13, 2019
Congratulations to the Thai women’s national volleyball team for winning gold at #SEAGames2019! Great to meet Coach Danai, @nootsara13, @malikaboth and the rest of the team and see how they use Apple Watch and iPad in training. สู้ๆ โชคดีสำหรับรอบคัดตัวโอลิมปิกนะครับ pic.twitter.com/IMypDePJXJ— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 13, 2019
After that, Cook met up with the Thai women's gold medal-winning national volleyball team to witness how they use iPad and Apple Watch in their training.
It made my heart sing to spend time with Thailand’s WWDC scholarship winners Kiratijuta and Patcharapon. Amazing to see how your careers have taken off since WWDC! And great to meet studygrammer Peanut Butter who brings intricate Thai handwriting to life on iPad. Stunning! pic.twitter.com/gAqcAgS5wj— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 13, 2019
During his Asia trip, Cook has stopped in Tokyo, Japan and Singapore to meet with local employees, developers, healthcare experts, plane pilots, and others. We'll keep this post updated as Cook continues his tour in Asia.