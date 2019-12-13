Tim Cook Visits Bangkok, Thailand to Meet With Photographers, Students and WWDC Scholarship Winners

Friday December 13, 2019 4:12 am PST by Tim Hardwick
Tim Cook continued his tour of Asia this week with a trip to Bangkok, Thailand. The Apple CEO has been documenting the journey on his Twitter account.


Cook kicked things off with a visit to the Way Arun Buddhist temple on the Thonburi west bank of the Chao Phraya River.


In a tweet, Cook thanked Thai photographer Jirasak Panpiansin for showing him the historic seventeenth century temple "through your lens." Jirasak's iPhone photography has previously been highlighted in Apple's annual World Gallery.


Following his visit to the Temple of Dawn, Cook traveled to Satit-Chula school to meet students using Apple's Everyone Can Create curriculum, which lets teachers integrate iOS device-driven drawing, music, filmmaking or photography into their lesson plans for a variety of subjects.


After that, Cook met up with the Thai women's gold medal-winning national volleyball team to witness how they use ‌iPad‌ and ‌Apple Watch‌ in their training.


Also today, cook spent time with two WWDC scholarship winners, and then met "studygrammer" Peanut Butter, "who brings intricate Thai handwriting to life on ‌iPad‌."

During his Asia trip, Cook has stopped in Tokyo, Japan and Singapore to meet with local employees, developers, healthcare experts, plane pilots, and others. We'll keep this post updated as Cook continues his tour in Asia.

