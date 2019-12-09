Tim Cook Visits Japan to Meet With Developers and Employees

Monday December 9, 2019 4:57 am PST by Joe Rossignol
Apple CEO Tim Cook has been touring Tokyo, Japan over the last few days, meeting with local employees, developers, healthcare experts, and others. Cook has been documenting the trip on his Twitter account.


Cook has traveled to several countries for meets and greets during his eight-year tenure as Apple CEO, including France and Germany in September. He has also visited Canada, China, Ireland, Italy, and the United Kingdom.



