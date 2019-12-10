On the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Mac Pro Now Available
Tech YouTubers Share First Impressions of New Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR
MKBHD, iJustine, and Jonathan Morrison were each able to spend a couple of weeks with the Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR, using the setup for video editing workflows. YouTubers were provided with higher-end machines featuring the 28-core Intel Xeon W processors, 384GB RAM, 4TB SSD, an Afterburner Card, and two AMD Radeon Pro Vega II GPUs.
MKBHD had a few interesting Mac Pro tidbits to share, including details on the inclusion of a new memory management interface that shows an overview of memory management with how the memory is arranged, along with an overview of PCI slots.
He said that he has two main takeaways after using the Mac Pro for a few weeks: "It's really quiet and it's really fast." In a rendering test, the Mac Pro did in four minutes what it took the 16-inch MacBook Pro 20 minutes to do and the iMac Pro 12 minutes to do.
iJustine focused on the new accessories that come with the Mac Pro, including a black Magic Mouse, a black Magic Trackpad, and a black and silver Magic Keyboard.
iJustine also provided an interesting visual comparison between the old Mac Pro tower and the new Mac Pro machine, which have quite a few design similarities.
Morrison said that the Pro Display XDR with its nano coating technology is a "game changer," though you need to see the display in person to really appreciate it. He too highlighted the Mac Pro's quiet operation, saying that it was near silent even with "every core lit up."
The Mac Pro is "far beyond what most of us need" according to Morrison.
Additional hands on experiences, benchmarks, and reviews should be forthcoming now that the Mac Pro is available to order. The first machines purchased today will be arriving to customers starting next week.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
Un, why did Apple seed iJustine a review unit?
^That's why
Wow she surely put that Mac Pro to good use! Can there even BE more useless Apple youtuber?
iJustine focused on the new accessories...
OMG IT"S, LIKE, SOOO COOOL. WOW WHAT AN AWESOME MAC!
Has she ever made an even slightly-negative comment about anything - ever?!
Don't be jealous.
Wow she surely put that Mac Pro to good use! Can there even BE more useless Apple youtuber?
No, you cannot afford it... as we all know.
Rinse and repeat reviews.
Wow she surely put that Mac Pro to good use! Can there even BE more useless Apple youtuber?
I don't see why a different approach is necessarily useless, just maybe iUseless to you if you're not interested in the accessories.
[ Read All Comments ]