Tech YouTubers Share First Impressions of New Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR

Tuesday December 10, 2019 11:38 am PST by Juli Clover
Ahead of the release of the Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR, Apple gave several of the machines to prominent tech YouTubers to test out, and their first impressions, overviews, and unboxings of the ‌Mac Pro‌ are now available.

MKBHD, iJustine, and Jonathan Morrison were each able to spend a couple of weeks with the ‌Mac Pro‌ and Pro Display XDR, using the setup for video editing workflows. YouTubers were provided with higher-end machines featuring the 28-core Intel Xeon W processors, 384GB RAM, 4TB SSD, an Afterburner Card, and two AMD Radeon Pro Vega II GPUs.


MKBHD had a few interesting ‌Mac Pro‌ tidbits to share, including details on the inclusion of a new memory management interface that shows an overview of memory management with how the memory is arranged, along with an overview of PCI slots.

He said that he has two main takeaways after using the ‌Mac Pro‌ for a few weeks: "It's really quiet and it's really fast." In a rendering test, the ‌Mac Pro‌ did in four minutes what it took the 16-inch MacBook Pro 20 minutes to do and the iMac Pro 12 minutes to do.


iJustine focused on the new accessories that come with the ‌Mac Pro‌, including a black Magic Mouse, a black Magic Trackpad, and a black and silver Magic Keyboard.

iJustine also provided an interesting visual comparison between the old ‌Mac Pro‌ tower and the new ‌Mac Pro‌ machine, which have quite a few design similarities.


Morrison said that the Pro Display XDR with its nano coating technology is a "game changer," though you need to see the display in person to really appreciate it. He too highlighted the ‌Mac Pro‌'s quiet operation, saying that it was near silent even with "every core lit up."

The ‌Mac Pro‌ is "far beyond what most of us need" according to Morrison.


Additional hands on experiences, benchmarks, and reviews should be forthcoming now that the ‌Mac Pro‌ is available to order. The first machines purchased today will be arriving to customers starting next week.

Related Roundup: Mac Pro
Buyer's Guide: Mac Pro (Buy Now)
[ 31 comments ]

Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
1080p
13 minutes ago at 11:55 am


Un, why did Apple seed iJustine a review unit?


^That's why

Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
nihil0
26 minutes ago at 11:43 am


iJustine focused on the new accessories...

Wow she surely put that Mac Pro to good use! Can there even BE more useless Apple youtuber?
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
gugy
16 minutes ago at 11:52 am
I am really waiting for professionals using this. Not YT folks. Real pro enviroment situations like 3D rendering, FCP, After Effects, Photoshop, etc.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
cypressc
11 minutes ago at 11:57 am
I haven't watched iJustine's video yet, but let me guess what she says:

OMG IT"S, LIKE, SOOO COOOL. WOW WHAT AN AWESOME MAC!

Has she ever made an even slightly-negative comment about anything - ever?!
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Bandaman
23 minutes ago at 11:46 am


Wow she surely put that Mac Pro to good use! Can there even BE more useless Apple youtuber?

Don't be jealous.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Mdracer
21 minutes ago at 11:48 am
Yes it's fast... as we all know.

No, you cannot afford it... as we all know.

Rinse and repeat reviews.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
benshive
13 minutes ago at 11:56 am
iJustine's thumbnail is making me jealous. Could you imagine a setup with 2 of those displays o_O
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
forerunnerg34
24 minutes ago at 11:44 am
This type of "pro" is different from the "pro" in iPads and iPhones. Youtubers do a terrific job, however they can talk about specs, looks and price, full reviews should be conducted by professionals who use these kind of hardware and demand every bit from these computers. When you do things like that, then the price is not that high.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
dumastudetto
23 minutes ago at 11:45 am


Wow she surely put that Mac Pro to good use! Can there even BE more useless Apple youtuber?


I don't see why a different approach is necessarily useless, just maybe iUseless to you if you're not interested in the accessories.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Rogifan
19 minutes ago at 11:49 am
Un, why did Apple seed iJustine a review unit?
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]