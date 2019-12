Tech YouTubers Share First Impressions of New Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR

Ahead of the release of the Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR, Apple gave several of the machines to prominent tech YouTubers to test out, and their first impressions, overviews, and unboxings of the ‌Mac Pro‌ are now available.MKBHD, iJustine, and Jonathan Morrison were each able to spend a couple of weeks with the ‌Mac Pro‌ and Pro Display XDR, using the setup for video editing workflows. YouTubers were provided with higher-end machines featuring the 28-core Intel Xeon W processors, 384GB RAM, 4TB SSD, an Afterburner Card, and two AMD Radeon Pro Vega II GPUs.MKBHD had a few interesting ‌Mac Pro‌ tidbits to share, including details on the inclusion of a new memory management interface that shows an overview of memory management with how the memory is arranged, along with an overview of PCI slots.He said that he has two main takeaways after using the ‌Mac Pro‌ for a few weeks: "It's really quiet and it's really fast." In a rendering test, the ‌Mac Pro‌ did in four minutes what it took the 16-inch MacBook Pro 20 minutes to do and the iMac Pro 12 minutes to do.iJustine focused on the new accessories that come with the ‌Mac Pro‌, including a black Magic Mouse, a black Magic Trackpad, and a black and silver Magic Keyboard.iJustine also provided an interesting visual comparison between the old ‌Mac Pro‌ tower and the new ‌Mac Pro‌ machine, which have quite a few design similarities.Morrison said that the Pro Display XDR with its nano coating technology is a "game changer," though you need to see the display in person to really appreciate it. He too highlighted the ‌Mac Pro‌'s quiet operation, saying that it was near silent even with "every core lit up."The ‌Mac Pro‌ is "far beyond what most of us need" according to Morrison.Additional hands on experiences, benchmarks, and reviews should be forthcoming now that the ‌Mac Pro‌ is available to order. The first machines purchased today will be arriving to customers starting next week.