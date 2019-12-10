Want Wheels on Your New Mac Pro? That'll Cost $400

Tuesday December 10, 2019 10:05 AM PST by Joe Rossignol
Apple's new Mac Pro is now available to order, with the base model priced at $5,999 in the United States. If you would prefer wheels on the computer to roll it around, though, that will cost you an extra $400.


"Customize your Mac Pro to have a stainless steel frame with wheels, which is ideal for moving your Mac Pro quickly and easily without having to lift it," says Apple. "Configuring your Mac Pro with wheels makes it about an inch taller than the frame with feet."

Like the optional $999 stand for the Pro Display XDR, the $400 wheels are already raising some eyebrows on Twitter.


The new Mac Pro is the fastest Mac ever, with up to 28-core Intel Xeon processors, up to 1.5TB of ECC RAM, up to 8TB of SSD storage, and up to AMD Radeon Pro Vega II Duo graphics with 64GB of HBM2 memory. The computer also has eight PCIe expansion slots for maximum performance, expansion, and configurability.

With maxed out tech specs and all available accessories selected, including the $400 wheels, the new Mac Pro costs over $52,000 in the United States.

Plutonius
Reasonable it's definitely not. Acceptable sure, since if you want a high end Mac you have no other choice.

As for the wheels, no finish can justify this price. Unless they are made of diamond.


I think we have to wait on the Geekbench scores on these wheels before we rush to judgement :).
Marzel
The wheels on these do look lovely, a very high quality finish. I think the price is actually reasonable and acceptable for prosumers who want ultimate Mac Pro portability.

Reasonable it's definitely not. Acceptable sure, since if you want a high end Mac you have no other choice.

As for the wheels, no finish can justify this price. Unless they are made of diamond.
jclardy
I'm betting Apple invested a huge sum of money in R&D before they even went into production.

Because they had to reinvent the wheel?

Sorry, you set it up :)
psingh01
Imagine what tires on the Apple Car will cost!
icloud
Imagine what tires on the Apple Car will cost!


Wheels optional. :P
twistedpixel8
Are they cross-climate or summer only?
victorm1
At this point, Apple just has to be trolling.
DHagan4755
$100 for each wheel. Geesh.
