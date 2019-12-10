Want Wheels on Your New Mac Pro? That'll Cost $400

"Customize your Mac Pro to have a stainless steel frame with wheels, which is ideal for moving your Mac Pro quickly and easily without having to lift it," says Apple. "Configuring your Mac Pro with wheels makes it about an inch taller than the frame with feet."
Like the optional $999 stand for the Pro Display XDR, the $400 wheels are already raising some eyebrows on Twitter.
The Mac Pro’s wheels are $400. Looks like everyone guessing the price yesterday underbid. pic.twitter.com/VkgZqDZKez— Scott Buscemi (@scottbuscemi) December 10, 2019
I get that the Mac Pro is not a consumer machine but $400 for wheels? pic.twitter.com/K0RQYAeoAr— Still BassanoClapper (@bassanoclapper) December 10, 2019
Apple has updated the pricing for the Mac Pro to include the optional $2,000 Afterburner card and $400 wheels. Yes, the wheels are $400. Top price is now $52,599. https://t.co/XJH27segBG— Jeremy Horwitz (@horwitz) December 10, 2019
The new Mac Pro charges $400 for wheels. Apple has no chill lmao pic.twitter.com/8HqM5C4pDq— Fil Brej (@filbrej) December 10, 2019
The new Mac Pro is the fastest Mac ever, with up to 28-core Intel Xeon processors, up to 1.5TB of ECC RAM, up to 8TB of SSD storage, and up to AMD Radeon Pro Vega II Duo graphics with 64GB of HBM2 memory. The computer also has eight PCIe expansion slots for maximum performance, expansion, and configurability.
With maxed out tech specs and all available accessories selected, including the $400 wheels, the new Mac Pro costs over $52,000 in the United States.