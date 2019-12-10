A Maxed Out Mac Pro Will Cost Over $52,000

Tuesday December 10, 2019 9:51 am PST by Juli Clover
With Mac Pro orders now live, pricing for all of the build to order options for the machine are available, giving us an idea of what it's going to cost to get the top of the line upgrades.

Apple lets ‌Mac Pro‌ buyers upgrade the processor, RAM, GPU, and SSD, as well as add an Apple Afterburner card, wheels, and accessories, all of which add to the cost.


Starting with the base ‌Mac Pro‌ with a 3.5GHz Xeon W processor, 32GB RAM, a Radeon Pro 580X with 8GB memory, and 256GB SSD, choosing all available internal hardware upgrades will net you a price of $52,199.

Add to that the $400 wheels, and the price goes up to $52,599. From there, if you tack on the Magic Mouse 2 and Magic Trackpad 2 combo, you can get a maximum price of $52,748.

If you want a maxed out rack mounted ‌Mac Pro‌, expect to pay an additional $500 when that option becomes available, for a total price of $52,848.

If you want to add a Pro Display XDR to your ‌Mac Pro‌, expect to pay $4,999 for the display itself, plus an additional $999 for the stand. Add on an extra $1,000 if you want Apple's special nano-texture glass, for a total display price of $6,998. You can, however, save some cash if you go with a VESA mount, which is priced at just $200.

That means a maxed out ‌Mac Pro‌ with Apple's top of the line specs (minus the rack mount, since that's a niche option) and the best Pro Display XDR will cost just shy of $60,000 at $59,748.

BF1M
10 minutes ago at 09:56 am
Put me down for two.
GLS
6 minutes ago at 09:56 am


1.5 TB of RAM. Awesome.


For as much as my last car cost.
