Apple Releases watchOS 6.1.1 With Bug Fixes

watchOS 6.1.1 can be downloaded for free through the dedicated Apple Watch app on the iPhone by going to General > Software Update.
To install the new software, the Apple Watch needs to have at least 50 percent battery, it needs to be placed on a charger, and it needs to be in range of the iPhone. Apple has also released a watchOS 5.3.4 update for those who have Apple Watch models not able to be upgraded to watchOS 6.
We didn't find any significant changes during the watchOS 6.1.1 beta testing period, and Apple doesn't have specific release notes available. The update "provides important security updates and is recommended for all users."
For more detail on the features included in the overall watchOS 6 software release, make sure to check out our watchOS 6 roundup.