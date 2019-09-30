Apple is separating the new smartphones into its usual low-cost versus high-cost categories, with big differences between the two models coming down to the camera, display, and battery life.
iOS and iPadOS 13.1 Now Available
Tim Cook Visits Germany, Confirms Interest in Rolling Out Apple Card Internationally [Updated]
Cook has so far met with Algoriddim, makers of the popular DJ and mixing app djay, as well as one of Apple's design teams.
Cook routinely travels to countries around the world for meet and greets, having visited Canada, China, France, Ireland, Italy, the United Kingdom, and many other countries during his eight-year tenure as Apple CEO.
From an Apple intern to a developer success story! Wonderful to see how Karim Morsy and @Algoriddim are making DJing accessible to everyone. Thanks for a great visit! 🎶 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/eUCBdjWrJO— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 29, 2019
Among the many things our Bavarian Design Center team works on are the silicon chips that improve battery life. Thanks to our teams here in Munich for their superb engineering and attention to detail. Macht weiter so mit Euer großartigen Arbeit! 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/JZT0vVCdTb— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 30, 2019
