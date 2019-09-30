New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Tim Cook Visits Germany, Confirms Interest in Rolling Out Apple Card Internationally [Updated]

Monday September 30, 2019 5:38 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple CEO Tim Cook has traveled to Germany this week to visit local Apple employees and App Store developers, and he even took a moment to celebrate the annual Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich.


Cook has so far met with Algoriddim, makers of the popular DJ and mixing app djay, as well as one of Apple's design teams.

Cook routinely travels to countries around the world for meet and greets, having visited Canada, China, France, Ireland, Italy, the United Kingdom, and many other countries during his eight-year tenure as Apple CEO.


Update: In an interview with German publication Bild, Cook said iPhone 11 sales are off to a very strong start and said Apple wants to offer the Apple Card anywhere possible, including Germany, although this will take time due to various regulations in countries around the world.

