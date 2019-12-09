Google Brings Incognito Mode to Google Maps App for iOS

Google introduced Incognito mode for Android devices earlier this year as part of a 2019 focus on making it easier to control, manage, and delete Location History information.
When you make a search in Google Maps while logged in to your Google Account, the places that you search for are saved to power features like restaurant recommendations and are added to your Location History.
When searching for a location in Google Maps in Incognito mode, the iPhone will not update Location History so places visited will not be saved to the Timeline, nor will personalization features in Maps be available.
Google Maps is also gaining a new bulk delete option for the Timeline, which uses Location History to help users remember the places and routes they've visited. With the bulk delete option, it's easier to find and delete multiple places from Timeline and Location History all at once.