Apple TV+ Series 'The Morning Show' Receives Multiple Golden Globe Award Nominations

Monday December 9, 2019 5:54 am PST by Joe Rossignol
Apple TV+ series "The Morning Show" has received a Golden Globe Award nomination for best drama series, while stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are nominated for best actress in a drama series, according to Variety.


"The Morning Show" is up against HBO's "Big Little Lies" and "Succession," BBC America's "Killing Eve," and Netflix's "The Crown."

The 77th Golden Globe Awards will honor the best in film and television of 2019, as determined by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The ceremony will air live on NBC on January 5, 2020.

[ 16 comments ]

Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
PickUrPoison
37 minutes ago at 05:57 am
Can’t wait for Apple to start racking up more Emmys, and other awards. Heads will explode in the Apple-hate crowd ?
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Rogifan
27 minutes ago at 06:06 am


For what? Because stars are in it?

Pretty much. I knew before I watched one episode it would get award nominations. Billy Crudup is probably the best cast member of the show and he didn’t get nominated.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Stanly.ok
30 minutes ago at 06:03 am
Funny how in the 2nd episode of "The Morning Show" they have an award bought by the network for one of the characters.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Zorn
15 minutes ago at 06:19 am
I think The Crown basically runs away with this one. Kind of surprised this even got nominated given all the bad reviews most of the industry press gave it.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
calstanford
31 minutes ago at 06:03 am
For what? Because stars are in it?
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Scottsoapbox
23 minutes ago at 06:11 am
Award winning TV show about how hard it is to be on a TV show. :rolleyes:
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
SW3029
19 minutes ago at 06:14 am
Oh god...MacRumors commenters aren't going to like this at all.
Rating: 1 Votes

