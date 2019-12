Apple TV+ Series 'The Morning Show' Receives Multiple Golden Globe Award Nominations

Apple TV+ series "The Morning Show" has received a Golden Globe Award nomination for best drama series, while stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are nominated for best actress in a drama series, according to Variety "The Morning Show" is up against HBO's "Big Little Lies" and "Succession," BBC America's "Killing Eve," and Netflix's "The Crown."The 77th Golden Globe Awards will honor the best in film and television of 2019, as determined by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The ceremony will air live on NBC on January 5, 2020.