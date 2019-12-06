Apple TV+ Show 'Dickinson' Gains New Cast Members for Season 2

According to Variety, Finn Jones and Pico Alexander will be in the second season of the show.
"Dickinson," for those unfamiliar with the series, stars Hailee Steinfeld as famous American poet Emily Dickinson. The show explores the constraints of society, gender, and family from Dickinson's perspective, and the first season received largely positive reviews.
Jones will play the role of Samuel Bowles, a newspaper editor who was a close friend to Dickinson, and the two corresponded often. There has been speculation that Bowles was a romantic interest that Dickinson referenced in some of her poetry, though this is unconfirmed.
Jones is best known for playing Loras Tyrell in the early seasons of "Game of Thrones," and he also starred in Netflix Marvel series "Iron Fist."
Alexander will play Henry "Ship" Shipley, an Amherst College dropout and a boarder with the Dickinsons. Alexander is known for his role in Hulu series "Catch-22," and he has also appeared in films that include "A Most Violent Year" and "War Machine."
Along with these new cast members, season 2 will also feature much of the cast from season 1, including Steinfeld as Dickinson and Jane Krakowski as Dickinson's mother.
There is no word on when "Dickinson" season 2 will premiere, but it could be released somewhere around a year after the first season, which would put its launch in the fall of 2020.