Apple Advises iPhone 11 Smart Battery Case Users to Update to iOS 13.2 to Ensure Camera Button Works Properly

Before providing service, Apple has advised technicians to ensure the iPhone is updated to the latest iOS version, noting that the camera button will not function correctly unless the device is running iOS 13.2 or later.
Apple has also advised technicians to remind customers that a single quick press of the button will not launch the Camera app in order to avoid unintentional presses. The button must be pressed and held for the app to open. Holding the button for too long, however, will close the Camera app and return to the Lock screen.
All in all, Apple does not appear to be acknowledging an actual issue with the cases here, but rather helping to clear up some confusion.
Smart Battery Cases for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max launched late last month and are priced at $129 for all models. The cases are available in White and Black, and the Pro versions also come in Pink Sand.