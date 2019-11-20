Night mode is an automatic setting which takes advantage of the new wide-angle camera that's in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models. It's equipped with a larger sensor that is able to let in more light, allowing for brighter photos when the light is low.
16" MacBook Pro Now Available
Apple Launches New Smart Battery Cases for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max
This year's Smart Battery Cases are similar in style to the Battery Cases that were made available for the iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max, but with a square-shaped camera cutout to accommodate the dual and triple-lens camera setups.
The cases are made from silicone with a soft microfiber lining to protect the iPhone and a soft elastomer hinge design to make it easy to get the case on and to take it off. Apple is offering the cases in black, white, and pink sand, though the iPhone 11 version comes only in black or white.
New this year is a dedicated camera button on the case that is designed to launch the Camera app whether the iPhone is locked or unlocked. A press of the button takes a photo and a longer press captures QuickTake video. Apple says it also works with selfies.
As with last year's cases, the new Smart Battery Cases are compatible with Qi-based chargers so the case and the iPhone can be charged simultaneously. According to Apple, the cases are designed to provide up to 50 percent longer battery life to each iPhone when fully charged for longer talk time, internet use, and audio and video playback.
The Smart Battery Case is deeply integrated into iOS so you can see your battery status on the iPhone Lock screen and in the Notification Center, making it clear how much charge is left.
We've known that Smart Battery Cases were in the works since earlier this year, as we found signs of them in the iOS 13.2 update. This year's Smart Battery Cases are available ahead of the holiday season, while last year's didn't launch until January.
The cases are available to order now from the online Apple Store, with orders set to deliver on Monday, November 25.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
No battery case will ever look good, however apples way is a better design then most on the market and it’s simple to use unlike the third party ones.
Apple should really reconsider the design. This humpback thing has been around forever and looks just as ridiculous today as it did back then...
Perfect! Now I won’t have to charge my Pro Max for a week! Just in time for the holidays!!
Lol right? Already amazing battery life is about to be even better.
[ Read All Comments ]