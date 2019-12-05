On the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Apple Card Beginning to Show Up on Credit Reports
Goldman Sachs has confirmed that it is working with credit bureau TransUnion to begin reporting Apple Card information, informing cardholders that they will see full details on their credit report within the next five days. This includes the date the Apple Card account is opened, credit balance, payment status, and more.
In other words, like any other credit card, the way you use your Apple Card can now have an impact on your credit score.
Last month, Apple CEO Tim Cook opined that the Apple Card has been the "most successful launch of a credit card in the United states ever," although that was before allegations surfaced of gender bias during the approval process. Goldman Sachs has since offered to reevaluate credit limits.
To apply for an Apple Card, simply open the Wallet app on an iPhone running iOS 12.4 or later, tap the plus button in the top-right corner, and follow the on-screen steps. The process takes just a few minutes, and if approved, your digital Apple Card will be ready for purchases immediately.
We have been working with TransUnion to begin reporting your Apple Card information. Within the next 5 days, you will see the full details on your credit report.— GS Bank Support (@gsbanksupport) December 5, 2019
#AppleCard showed up on my credit report today. pic.twitter.com/7nYhemuqeE— Dongjun (@dongjunzhao) December 4, 2019
Apple Card offers 3% cashback at a growing number of merchants, including Apple, Nike, Uber, Uber Eats, Walgreens, Duane Reade, and T-Mobile.