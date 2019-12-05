Apple Card Beginning to Show Up on Credit Reports

Thursday December 5, 2019 5:57 am PST by Joe Rossignol
Nearly four months after rolling out in the United States, the Apple Card is now beginning to appear on credit reports.


Goldman Sachs has confirmed that it is working with credit bureau TransUnion to begin reporting Apple Card information, informing cardholders that they will see full details on their credit report within the next five days. This includes the date the Apple Card account is opened, credit balance, payment status, and more.

In other words, like any other credit card, the way you use your Apple Card can now have an impact on your credit score.

Last month, Apple CEO Tim Cook opined that the Apple Card has been the "most successful launch of a credit card in the United states ever," although that was before allegations surfaced of gender bias during the approval process. Goldman Sachs has since offered to reevaluate credit limits.

To apply for an Apple Card, simply open the Wallet app on an iPhone running iOS 12.4 or later, tap the plus button in the top-right corner, and follow the on-screen steps. The process takes just a few minutes, and if approved, your digital Apple Card will be ready for purchases immediately.


Apple Card offers 3% cashback at a growing number of merchants, including Apple, Nike, Uber, Uber Eats, Walgreens, Duane Reade, and T-Mobile.

