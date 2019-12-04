Upcoming Apple TV+ Show 'Foundation' Gains New Cast Members

Lee Pace and Jared Harris have already been cast in the key roles of Brother Day (the Emperor of the Galaxy) and Hari Seldon, respectively, but now Apple is filling out the rest of the roles.
According to Variety, Lou Llobell, Leah Harvey, Laura Birn, Terrance Mann, and Cassian Bilton have joined the "Foundation" series as series regulars.
Asimov's "Foundation" series follows a psychohistory expert and mathematician Hari Seldon who is able to predict the future. Seldon creates a group called the Foundation to preserve humanity's collective knowledge ahead of the impending fall of the Galactic Empire. There are multiple novels in the "Foundation" series that span many years and cover the rise and fall of multiple empires.
Llobell will play Gaal, a mathematical genius from a repressed planet, while Harvey will play Salvor, a protective warden of a remote outer planet. Birn will play the roll of Demerzel, an aid to Brother Day, Mann will play Brother Dusk, the eldest member of the ruling family, and Bilton will play Brother Dawn, the youngest member of the ruling family and Brother Day's successor.
Once casting finishes for "Foundation" it will move on to filming, which suggests we can expect the show to premiere sometime in 2020. There's no word yet on a potential release date.
