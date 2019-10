Lee Pace and Jared Harris Cast in Apple's Isaac Asimov 'Foundation' Adaptation

Image credit: Getty

Lee Pace and Jared Harris have scored lead roles in Apple's upcoming "Foundation" series that's based on the classic Isaac Asimov novel of the same name, reports The Hollywood Reporter Pace is known for his roles in "Pushing Daisies" and "Halt and Catch Fire," along with his work in "The Hobbit" movies. Harris is known for "Chernobyl," "Carnival Row," "The Crown," "The Expanse," and "Mad Men," among other TV shows and movies.Asimov's "Foundation" series follows a psychohistory expert and mathematician Hari Seldon who is able to predict the future. Seldon creates a group called the Foundation to preserve humanity's collective knowledge ahead of the impending fall of the Galactic Empire.There are multiple novels in the "Foundation" series that span many years and cover the rise and fall of multiple empires. Harris will be playing Hari Seldon, the mathematical genius, while Pace will play Brother Day, the Emperor of the Galaxy. Apple TV + is set to launch on November 1, but as "Foundation" is still in the casting stages, it will be some time before it premieres. The service will launch with titles like "The Morning Show," "See," "For All Mankind," and "Dickinson."Apple is charging $4.99 per month for ‌Apple TV‌+, but customers who purchase an iPhone, iPad , ‌Apple TV‌, or Mac can get a free year of service. Each $4.99 subscription fee allows up to six family members to watch.