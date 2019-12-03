Otterbox Launches New Apple Watch Cases

Priced at $29.95, the cases are available both for the Series 3 and older Apple Watch models and the newer Series 4 and Series 5 models, which have a larger display.
The cases are designed to fit around the bezel of the Apple Watch, adding a thick bumper that protects it from damage if the wrist is accidentally hit against something.
Each Exo Edge Case is designed to fit around the Digital Crown, and it covers the Side button on the Apple Watch for additional protection. Speakers on the alternate side are left open, and the back remains uncovered so the heart rate sensor continues to function.
You can use any Apple Watch band with the Otterbox Apple Watch cases, and the cases themselves are available in pink, black, white, and beige.
Exo Edge Apple Watch cases can be purchased from the Otterbox website for $29.95, but there is a 25 percent sale going on right now that drops the price to $22.46.