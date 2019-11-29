Night mode is an automatic setting which takes advantage of the new wide-angle camera that's in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models. It's equipped with a larger sensor that is able to let in more light, allowing for brighter photos when the light is low.
Black Friday 2019: Best Deals on iPhones
Unfortunately, iPhone deals rarely come without strings attached, so be prepared to purchase a device on a carrier installment plan in most cases and make sure to read all of the fine print when signing up.
iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max
Walmart is offering some of the best Black Friday deals on the latest iPhones this year, including a $300 Walmart eGift card towards future purchases with the activation of a new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 Pro Max on a qualifying AT&T, Verizon, or Sprint device payment plan.
You can get up to an additional $250 on another Walmart eGift card with an in-store trade-in of a qualifying older iPhone in good condition, for a total of up to $550 in Walmart eGift cards for the latest iPhones.
Walmart's offer is available in store only through December 1. The new iPhone must be activated by 11:59 p.m. on December 1. See page 11 of Walmart's flyer for more details.
Target will offer a free $200 Target gift card with qualified activation of an iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 Pro Max on Verizon or AT&T. This deal is valid through Sunday, December 1.
Best Buy is offering savings of up to $500 on an iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro with qualified activation on Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint and in-store trade-in of an older iPhone. Depending on the value of the iPhone traded in, this deal lowers the total price of an iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 Pro Max to $199, $499, or $599, respectively, with the cost divided into 24 monthly payments.
T-Mobile is offering up to $700 off the iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max, or the iPhone 11 for free, with the trade-in of an iPhone 7 or newer in good condition. The credit will be applied over a 24-month installment plan.
Verizon and Sprint are offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal on the iPhone 11, with $700 in bill credits applied over a 24-month installment plan with the purchase of two new iPhone 11 devices, each with an unlimited data plan. Verizon has a similar deal for the purchase of two iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max devices.
Older iPhones: XS, XS Max, XR, 8, and 8 Plus
Walmart is offering up to a $450 Walmart eGift card towards future purchases with the activation of a new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, or iPhone XR on a qualifying AT&T, Verizon, or Sprint device payment plan.
You can get up to an additional $250 on another Walmart eGift card with an in-store trade-in of a qualifying older iPhone in good condition, for a total of up to $700 in Walmart eGift cards.
Target will offer a free $200 Target gift card with qualified activation of an iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max on Verizon or AT&T. This deal will be valid starting at 7 a.m. on Black Friday through Sunday, December 1.
AT&T is offering the iPhone XR for free on a qualifying installment agreement, with the $600 price of the device divided into 30 monthly bill credits. You must add a line to a new or existing account, pay taxes on the $600 amount up front, activate an unlimited data plan for $75 per month or higher, and pay a $30 activation fee.
T-Mobile is offering up to $450 off the iPhone 8 Plus or the iPhone 8 for free with the trade-in of an iPhone 5 or newer in good condition. The credit will be applied over a 24-month installment plan.
Verizon is offering the iPhone 8 for $5 per month on a 24-month instalment plan. Activation of a new line is required. No trade-in required.
Apple's Black Friday Shopping Event
Apple is offering a $50 Apple Store gift card with the purchase of a SIM-free iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, or iPhone XR from Black Friday until Cyber Monday. The deal does not apply to the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 Pro Max, purchases via the iPhone Upgrade Program, refurbished iPhones, or carrier-locked iPhones.
The offer is available via Apple.com, by phone at 1-800-APPLE, and at Apple Stores in the United States. Gift card values vary in other participating countries.
More Black Friday Deals
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.