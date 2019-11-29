Night mode is an automatic setting which takes advantage of the new wide-angle camera that's in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models. It's equipped with a larger sensor that is able to let in more light, allowing for brighter photos when the light is low.
Apple's Black Friday Gift Card Promotion Begins in United States
Gift card values in the United States:
- $200 for 13-inch MacBook Pro, iMac, or iMac Pro
- $100 for MacBook Air
- $100 for iPad Pro
- $100 for Beats Studio3 Wireless
- $50 for SIM-free iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, or iPhone XR
- $50 for 10.5-inch iPad Air or iPad mini 5
- $50 for HomePod
- $50 for Beats Solo3 Wireless, Powerbeats3 Wireless, or Powerbeats Pro
- $25 for Apple Watch Series 3, regular AirPods, Apple TV 4K, or Apple TV HD
The offer is available via Apple.com and at Apple Stores in the United States through December 2, which is Cyber Monday, an increasingly popular online-focused shopping holiday that follows Black Friday.
The gift card promotion has also gone live in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and several countries in Europe.
Black Friday marks one of the few times in a year that Apple offers deals on its products, but as usual, better deals can be found elsewhere. Be sure to read our Black Friday roundup for the latest offers from third-party resellers on the latest iPhones and iPads, the 16-inch MacBook Pro, AirPods Pro, and more.