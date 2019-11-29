Apple's Black Friday Gift Card Promotion Begins in United States

Friday November 29, 2019 3:49 am PST by Joe Rossignol
Apple's four-day Black Friday shopping event is now live in the United States, offering customers free Apple Store gift cards worth up to $200 with the purchase of select new Apple products.


Gift card values in the United States:
  • $200 for 13-inch MacBook Pro, iMac, or iMac Pro
  • $100 for MacBook Air
  • $100 for iPad Pro
  • $100 for Beats Studio3 Wireless
  • $50 for SIM-free iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, or iPhone XR
  • $50 for 10.5-inch iPad Air or iPad mini 5
  • $50 for HomePod
  • $50 for Beats Solo3 Wireless, Powerbeats3 Wireless, or Powerbeats Pro
  • $25 for Apple Watch Series 3, regular AirPods, Apple TV 4K, or Apple TV HD
Apple is not offering gift cards for its latest products, including the 16-inch MacBook Pro, AirPods Pro, iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro models, or Apple Watch Series 5 models, while the Mac mini, iPod touch, old Mac Pro, refurbished products, education-discounted products, and carrier-locked iPhones are also ineligible.

The offer is available via Apple.com and at Apple Stores in the United States through December 2, which is Cyber Monday, an increasingly popular online-focused shopping holiday that follows Black Friday.

The gift card promotion has also gone live in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and several countries in Europe.

Black Friday marks one of the few times in a year that Apple offers deals on its products, but as usual, better deals can be found elsewhere. Be sure to read our Black Friday roundup for the latest offers from third-party resellers on the latest iPhones and iPads, the 16-inch MacBook Pro, AirPods Pro, and more.

