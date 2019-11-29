Night mode is an automatic setting which takes advantage of the new wide-angle camera that's in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models. It's equipped with a larger sensor that is able to let in more light, allowing for brighter photos when the light is low.
Apple News+ Offering Three-Month Free Trial in U.S. and Canada This Weekend Only
"This weekend only, get a 3 month free trial of Apple News+ and enjoy full access to hundreds of magazines and leading newspapers," says Apple.
The three-month trial can be initiated on the Apple News website in the United States or Canada. After the trial period, Apple News+ automatically renews for $9.99 per month in the United States or $12.99 per month in Canada until cancelled.
Apple News+ is a subscription-based service in the Apple News app that lets you access hundreds of magazines and paywalled content from some news sites. The service launched in March following Apple's acquisition of Texture.
Apple News+ continues to offer a one-month trial in Australia and the United Kingdom.
The only real appeal is that I have access to dozens and dozens of magazines and newspapers, but navigating to what I want to read and discover is so annoying and not fun that I wouldn’t mind paying extra to have a real newspaper or magazine in my hand.
