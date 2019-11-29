Apple News+ Offering Three-Month Free Trial in U.S. and Canada This Weekend Only

Friday November 29, 2019 11:56 am PST by Joe Rossignol
Apple today started offering an extended three-month free trial period for Apple News+ to first-time subscribers in the United States and Canada, up from a one-month trial previously. According to the App Store, this is a temporary promotion available for the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend only.


"This weekend only, get a 3 month free trial of Apple News+ and enjoy full access to hundreds of magazines and leading newspapers," says Apple.

The three-month trial can be initiated on the Apple News website in the United States or Canada. After the trial period, Apple News+ automatically renews for $9.99 per month in the United States or $12.99 per month in Canada until cancelled.

Apple News+ is a subscription-based service in the Apple News app that lets you access hundreds of magazines and paywalled content from some news sites. The service launched in March following Apple's acquisition of Texture.

Apple News+ continues to offer a one-month trial in Australia and the United Kingdom.

