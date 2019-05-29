Texture Shuts Down Following Launch of Apple News+

Wednesday May 29, 2019 8:03 AM PDT by Joe Rossignol
As expected, subscription-based magazine service Texture has shut down following the launch of Apple News+ in late March.


Apple acquired Texture last year to serve as the foundation of Apple News+ and later announced that Texture would cease working after May 28. On cue, the app no longer functions as of today and points users towards Apple News+.


Unfortunately, while Apple's notice in the Texture app says "don't worry, you can continue to read your favorite magazines" on Apple News+, the service is only available on the iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, and Mac. Texture supported multiple platforms, including iOS, macOS, Android, and previously Windows.


Apple News+ costs $9.99 per month in the United States, the same price as Texture charged, and $12.99 per month in Canada.

Tags: Apple News Guide, Texture
Avatar
cfurlin
33 minutes ago at 08:11 am
I signed up for News+ yesterday to check it out and frankly, I do not see much value. I hope it improves and quickly.

There is a really small number of publications available, it's almost impossible to search for publications, publications you have viewed seem to sit side-by-side with those you follow. Overall, it feels like a great big mess.

I hated the old news app because I felt like I had had no control over what I saw and this new incarnation feels the same. I'm canceling my sub until they sort this thing out. Ugh.
