Texture Shuts Down Following Launch of Apple News+

With all due respect to Apple News +, I am going to miss Texture, which no longer works as of today. pic.twitter.com/yelanbPEsz — Harry McCracken (@harrymccracken) May 29, 2019

As expected, subscription-based magazine service Texture has shut down following the launch of Apple News + in late March. Apple acquired Texture last year to serve as the foundation of Apple News + and later announced that Texture would cease working after May 28 . On cue, the app no longer functions as of today and points users towards Apple News +.Unfortunately, while Apple's notice in the Texture app says "don't worry, you can continue to read your favorite magazines" on Apple News +, the service is only available on the iPhone, iPad iPod touch , and Mac. Texture supported multiple platforms, including iOS, macOS, Android, and previously Windows Apple News + costs $9.99 per month in the United States, the same price as Texture charged, and $12.99 per month in Canada.