Texture Shuts Down Following Launch of Apple News+

Apple acquired Texture last year to serve as the foundation of Apple News+ and later announced that Texture would cease working after May 28. On cue, the app no longer functions as of today and points users towards Apple News+.
Unfortunately, while Apple's notice in the Texture app says "don't worry, you can continue to read your favorite magazines" on Apple News+, the service is only available on the iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, and Mac. Texture supported multiple platforms, including iOS, macOS, Android, and previously Windows.
With all due respect to Apple News+, I am going to miss Texture, which no longer works as of today. pic.twitter.com/yelanbPEsz— Harry McCracken (@harrymccracken) May 29, 2019
Apple News+ costs $9.99 per month in the United States, the same price as Texture charged, and $12.99 per month in Canada.