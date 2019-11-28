Night mode is an automatic setting which takes advantage of the new wide-angle camera that's in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models. It's equipped with a larger sensor that is able to let in more light, allowing for brighter photos when the light is low.
Apple's Black Friday Event Begins in Australia: Up to $320 Apple Store Gift Card With Select Products
The gift card amounts are as follows in Australia and New Zealand:
- $320 for latest 13-inch MacBook Pro, iMac, or iMac Pro
- $160 for latest MacBook Air
- $160 for latest iPad Pro
- $80 for iPhone 8 or iPhone XR
- $80 for latest iPad Air or iPad mini
- $80 for HomePod
- $40 for Apple Watch Series 3, second-generation AirPods, Apple TV 4K, or Apple TV HD
The deals are available via Apple.com in each country and at Apple Stores in Australia through December 2, which is Cyber Monday, an increasingly popular online-focused shopping holiday that follows Black Friday.
Apple will extend its Black Friday shopping event to the United States, Canada, and many European countries as the clock turns to Friday around the world. Last year, Apple offered gift cards worth up to $200 in the United States.
Black Friday marks one of the few times in a year that Apple offers deals on its products. Be sure to read our Black Friday roundup for several other deals on Apple products and accessories, with larger discounts in many cases.