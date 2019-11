Apple Donating $1 to (RED) for Every Apple Store Purchase Made With Apple Pay Ahead of World AIDS Day

Apple today announced that it will donate $1 to (RED) for every purchase made with Apple Pay on Apple.com, through the Apple Store app, or at an Apple Store worldwide through December 2, up to a total of $1 million.Apple says 100 percent of all proceeds generated by (RED) partners goes to fund HIV/AIDS programs in Africa, as part of The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria. Since 2006, Apple has raised over $220 million for (RED) through the sale of red-colored products and accessories In honor of World AIDS Day on December 1, many Apple Stores will also likely turn their logos red during the first week of December.