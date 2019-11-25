Night mode is an automatic setting which takes advantage of the new wide-angle camera that's in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models. It's equipped with a larger sensor that is able to let in more light, allowing for brighter photos when the light is low.
16" MacBook Pro Now Available
Apple Donating $1 to (RED) for Every Apple Store Purchase Made With Apple Pay Ahead of World AIDS Day
Apple says 100 percent of all proceeds generated by (RED) partners goes to fund HIV/AIDS programs in Africa, as part of The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria. Since 2006, Apple has raised over $220 million for (RED) through the sale of red-colored products and accessories.
In honor of World AIDS Day on December 1, many Apple Stores will also likely turn their logos red during the first week of December.