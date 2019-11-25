Night mode is an automatic setting which takes advantage of the new wide-angle camera that's in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models. It's equipped with a larger sensor that is able to let in more light, allowing for brighter photos when the light is low.
16" MacBook Pro Now Available
Apple Shares 'First Look' at Upcoming Apple TV+ Show 'Truth Be Told'
The show focuses on podcaster Poppy Parnell (Spencer) who is trying to reopen a murder case that she was involved in solving 18 years earlier, which put Warren Cave (Paul) behind bars.
When new evidence compels podcaster Poppy Parnell (Octavia Spencer) to reopen the murder case that made her a national sensation, she comes face to face with Warren Cave (Aaron Paul), the man she may have mistakenly helped to put behind bars. Her investigation navigates urgent concerns about privacy, media and race."Truth Be Told" is based on the novel by Kathleen Barber, and it's said to provide a glimpse into America's obsession with true crime podcasts. The show aims to challenge its viewers to consider the consequences when the pursuit of justice plays out on a public stage.
Sarah Koenig, who created and produced "Serial," a podcast similar to the storyline in "Truth Be Told," consulted on the series. Other stars in "Truth Be Told" include Lizzy Caplan ("Masters of Sex"), Ron Cephas Jones ("This Is Us"), Mekhi Phifer ("ER"), and Elizabeth Perkins ("Big").
"Truth Be Told" is set to debut on Friday, December 6 on Apple TV+. It will join existing shows that include "The Morning Show," "For All Mankind," "Dickinson," and "See."