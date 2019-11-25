Night mode is an automatic setting which takes advantage of the new wide-angle camera that's in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models. It's equipped with a larger sensor that is able to let in more light, allowing for brighter photos when the light is low.
Apple Offering Up to $200 Gift Card With Select Products on Black Friday Through Cyber Monday
Apple has yet to reveal the full terms for its offer. Last year, most Macs came with a $200 gift card, while previous-generation iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch models were eligible for a $50 gift card. HomePod and Beats were also eligible for a $50 gift card, while the Apple TV was bundled with a $25 gift card.
Last year, the offer excluded the latest iPhone, iPad Pro, and Apple Watch models, as well as refurbished products, products purchased with an educational discount, and iPhones purchased via the iPhone Upgrade Program. AirPods, special edition Beats, and then-new MacBook Air and Mac mini models also did not qualify.
Apple's four-day shopping event runs November 29 through December 2 on Apple.com, by phone at 1-800-APPLE, and at Apple Stores.
The offer will also be available in the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Poland, the Netherlands, Sweden, and several other countries, with gift card amounts varying.
As usual, there are better Black Friday deals on Apple products than what Apple offers itself, so be sure to check out our Black Friday roundup this week for all of the best discounts leading up to the big day. We'll also be highlighting various one-off deals throughout the week.