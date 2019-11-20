Night mode is an automatic setting which takes advantage of the new wide-angle camera that's in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models. It's equipped with a larger sensor that is able to let in more light, allowing for brighter photos when the light is low.
16" MacBook Pro Now Available
Apple Shares 'For All Mankind' Featurette on Creating the World for the Apple TV+ Show
"For All Mankind" imagines what the world might have been like had the global space race never ended and the space program remained a priority, telling the story through the lives of NASA astronauts, engineers, and their families.
From the lunar surface of the moon to the precise recreation of the original Mission Control, the level of authenticity and attention to detail that brought For All Mankind to life is astounding. Hear from the Executive Producers and crew members regarding the incredible care and craft that went into building the sets, finding the real-life props and designing the wardrobes for this nostalgic, alternate history drama.Created by Ronald D. Moore, "For All Mankind" is one of the launch shows for Apple TV+. Apple has thus far released four episodes, with a new episode set to come out on Friday.
The show stars Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Wrenn Schmidt, Shantel VanSanten, Sarah Jones, and Jodi Balfour.