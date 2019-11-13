Night mode is an automatic setting which takes advantage of the new wide-angle camera that's in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models. It's equipped with a larger sensor that is able to let in more light, allowing for brighter photos when the light is low.
16" MacBook Pro Now Available
Apple Shares New Trailer for Upcoming Apple TV+ Show 'Servant'
This particular clip shows a doll maker creating Jericho, the lifelike fake baby that plays a starring role in the show.
"Servant" is a thriller produced and directed by M. Night Shyamalan, known for movies like "Signs," "Glass," "Split," and more. The movie follows a Philadelphia couple who hire a nanny to look after their "child" following a tragedy.
Based on the trailers that have been shown so far, including the newest trailer, a couple loses a child and then adopts Jericho, a rather real-looking fake baby. The nanny that's hired to look after Jericho turns out to be unusual herself, leading to a series of strange events.
"Servant" will be the first major new series to come to Apple TV+ following its November 1 launch, with the show set to debut on Thursday, November 28. "Servant" is a shorter form show that will feature 10 30 minute episodes.
If you're interested in discussing Apple's new TV shows, make sure to head over to the new MacRumors Apple TV+ forum.