Apple Shares New Trailer for Upcoming Apple TV+ Show 'Servant'

Wednesday November 13, 2019 6:13 pm PST by Juli Clover
Apple this evening shared a new trailer for its upcoming Apple TV+ show "Servant," which is set to come out in just over two weeks.

This particular clip shows a doll maker creating Jericho, the lifelike fake baby that plays a starring role in the show.


"Servant" is a thriller produced and directed by M. Night Shyamalan, known for movies like "Signs," "Glass," "Split," and more. The movie follows a Philadelphia couple who hire a nanny to look after their "child" following a tragedy.

Based on the trailers that have been shown so far, including the newest trailer, a couple loses a child and then adopts Jericho, a rather real-looking fake baby. The nanny that's hired to look after Jericho turns out to be unusual herself, leading to a series of strange events.


"Servant" will be the first major new series to come to ‌Apple TV‌+ following its November 1 launch, with the show set to debut on Thursday, November 28. "Servant" is a shorter form show that will feature 10 30 minute episodes.

Tags: Apple TV Shows, Apple TV Plus Guide
[ 4 comments ]