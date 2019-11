Apple Shares New Trailer for Upcoming Apple TV+ Show 'Servant'

Apple this evening shared a new trailer for its upcoming Apple TV + show "Servant," which is set to come out in just over two weeks.This particular clip shows a doll maker creating Jericho, the lifelike fake baby that plays a starring role in the show."Servant" is a thriller produced and directed by M. Night Shyamalan, known for movies like "Signs," "Glass," "Split," and more. The movie follows a Philadelphia couple who hire a nanny to look after their "child" following a tragedy.Based on the trailers that have been shown so far, including the newest trailer, a couple loses a child and then adopts Jericho, a rather real-looking fake baby. The nanny that's hired to look after Jericho turns out to be unusual herself, leading to a series of strange events."Servant" will be the first major new series to come to ‌Apple TV‌+ following its November 1 launch, with the show set to debut on Thursday, November 28. "Servant" is a shorter form show that will feature 10 30 minute episodes.If you're interested in discussing Apple's new TV shows, make sure to head over to the new MacRumors Apple TV+ forum