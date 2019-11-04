New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple Releases New Trailer for Original Film 'The Banker' With Anthony Mackie and Samuel L. Jackson

Monday November 4, 2019 7:23 am PST by Mitchel Broussard
Apple today released a trailer for its upcoming film "The Banker," starring Anthony Mackie, Samuel L. Jackson, Nia Long, and Nicholas Hoult.


The film is based on a true story about Bernard Garrett (Mackie) and Joe Morris (Jackson), who devise a plan to help African Americans get access to real estate deals and bank loans during the 1960s.

The film will debut in theaters on December 6, a few weeks before it is available to stream on Apple TV+ sometime in January. It will be the third Apple Original movie to follow this theatrical release schedule, following "The Elephant Queen" in October and "Hala" in November.

‌Apple TV‌+ launched three days ago on Friday, November 1, with a focus on TV shows like "Dickinson," "The Morning Show," "See," and "For All Mankind." The only film available to stream as of now is "The Elephant Queen."

Herrpod
Herrpod
10 minutes ago at 07:36 am


Programming is decidedly political.

Translation: why you no make movies for me and my alt-right friends, Apple?!
6 Votes
Avatar
Glockworkorange
18 minutes ago at 07:28 am
Programming is decidedly political.
4 Votes
Avatar
Rooskibar03
5 minutes ago at 07:41 am
Should we rebrand Apple TV+ as SJW TV?
3 Votes
Avatar
Northern Man
14 minutes ago at 07:31 am


Programming is decidedly political.

Perhaps but if the story is interesting, the acting good, just enjoy the film. An open mind is a good thing to have when viewing films, art, tv, listening to music etc.
2 Votes
TrenttonY
TrenttonY
14 minutes ago at 07:32 am
I knew the plot even before watching the trailer.
2 Votes
mdatwood
mdatwood
5 minutes ago at 07:41 am


Programming is decidedly political.


Content reflects the times within it was created.
1 Votes
nikaru
nikaru
3 minutes ago at 07:42 am


Perhaps but if the story is interesting, the acting good, just enjoy the film. An open mind is a good thing to have when viewing films, art, tv, listening to music etc.

Yeah, be open minded for the politically correct content but apply censorship for the politically incorrect content? I understand that Apple wants to protect its brand, but if you are making art, you should be free of prejudice and express freelly, regardless of how the recipient may interpret your creation.
1 Votes
Rogifan
Rogifan
2 minutes ago at 07:44 am
Someone help me out here...what is politically correct about this movie?
1 Votes
Swift
Swift
2 minutes ago at 07:44 am
Looks good. Ol’ Samuel L. is always good.
1 Votes

