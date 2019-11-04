Night mode is an automatic setting which takes advantage of the new wide-angle camera that's in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models. It's equipped with a larger sensor that is able to let in more light, allowing for brighter photos when the light is low.
Apple Releases New Trailer for Original Film 'The Banker' With Anthony Mackie and Samuel L. Jackson
The film is based on a true story about Bernard Garrett (Mackie) and Joe Morris (Jackson), who devise a plan to help African Americans get access to real estate deals and bank loans during the 1960s.
The film will debut in theaters on December 6, a few weeks before it is available to stream on Apple TV+ sometime in January. It will be the third Apple Original movie to follow this theatrical release schedule, following "The Elephant Queen" in October and "Hala" in November.
Apple TV+ launched three days ago on Friday, November 1, with a focus on TV shows like "Dickinson," "The Morning Show," "See," and "For All Mankind." The only film available to stream as of now is "The Elephant Queen."
Translation: why you no make movies for me and my alt-right friends, Apple?!
Programming is decidedly political.
Perhaps but if the story is interesting, the acting good, just enjoy the film. An open mind is a good thing to have when viewing films, art, tv, listening to music etc.
Content reflects the times within it was created.
Yeah, be open minded for the politically correct content but apply censorship for the politically incorrect content? I understand that Apple wants to protect its brand, but if you are making art, you should be free of prejudice and express freelly, regardless of how the recipient may interpret your creation.
