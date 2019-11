Apple Releases New Trailer for Original Film 'The Banker' With Anthony Mackie and Samuel L. Jackson

Apple today released a trailer for its upcoming film "The Banker," starring Anthony Mackie, Samuel L. Jackson, Nia Long, and Nicholas Hoult.The film is based on a true story about Bernard Garrett (Mackie) and Joe Morris (Jackson), who devise a plan to help African Americans get access to real estate deals and bank loans during the 1960s.The film will debut in theaters on December 6, a few weeks before it is available to stream on Apple TV + sometime in January. It will be the third Apple Original movie to follow this theatrical release schedule, following "The Elephant Queen" in October and "Hala" in November.‌Apple TV‌+ launched three days ago on Friday, November 1, with a focus on TV shows like "Dickinson," "The Morning Show," "See," and "For All Mankind." The only film available to stream as of now is "The Elephant Queen."