16-Inch MacBook Pro Includes 96W USB-C Power Adapter in Box, Available Separately for $79

The previous 15-inch MacBook Pro included an 87W USB-C power adapter in the box.
Apple says the 16-inch MacBook Pro uses the "most advanced thermal architecture ever in a Mac notebook" to enable the system to run at higher power for sustained periods of time. The notebook also features a redesigned fan with a larger impeller, extended blades, and bigger vents for a 28 percent increase in airflow.
Apple adds that the 16-inch MacBook Pro can ultimately sustain up to 12 more watts during intensive workloads than the previous 15-inch model.
The new 96W USB-C Power Adapter is also sold separately on Apple.com for $79.