Apple is separating the new smartphones into its usual low-cost versus high-cost categories, with big differences between the two models coming down to the camera, display, and battery life.
iOS and iPadOS 13.1 Now Available
16-Inch MacBook Pro May Ship With 96W USB-C Power Adapter
Chongdiantou received a blurry photo of the alleged power adapter's label from an unidentified source via Chinese messaging app WeChat. The source claimed the 96W power adapter has a model identifier of A2166 and will be similarly sized as Apple's existing 87W USB-C power adapter for the 15-inch MacBook Pro.
While the blurry photo is rather sketchy, Apple previously confirmed that its upcoming Pro Display XDR will be capable of up to 96W pass-through charging, which is more power than necessary for any portable device that Apple currently ships. Thus, perhaps the higher-power charger is for the 16-inch MacBook Pro.
Chongdiantou has an established track record in this area, having shared accurate photos of Apple's existing 18W USB-C power adapter in July 2018, nearly four months before it was included with 2018 iPad Pro models.
Apple plans to release a 16-inch MacBook Pro with an all-new design later this year, according to reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The notebook will feature a scissor keyboard, he said, after years of butterfly keyboard issues on MacBooks that prompted Apple to launch a worldwide repair program.
(Thanks, Duorou W.!)