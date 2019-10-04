New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

16-Inch MacBook Pro May Ship With 96W USB-C Power Adapter

Friday October 4, 2019 5:52 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple may be readying a 96W USB-C power adapter for the widely rumored 16-inch MacBook Pro, according to information received by Chongdiantou, the Chinese-language sibling website of ChargerLAB.

Chongdiantou received a blurry photo of the alleged power adapter's label from an unidentified source via Chinese messaging app WeChat. The source claimed the 96W power adapter has a model identifier of A2166 and will be similarly sized as Apple's existing 87W USB-C power adapter for the 15-inch MacBook Pro.

Image: Chongdiantou

While the blurry photo is rather sketchy, Apple previously confirmed that its upcoming Pro Display XDR will be capable of up to 96W pass-through charging, which is more power than necessary for any portable device that Apple currently ships. Thus, perhaps the higher-power charger is for the 16-inch MacBook Pro.


Chongdiantou has an established track record in this area, having shared accurate photos of Apple's existing 18W USB-C power adapter in July 2018, nearly four months before it was included with 2018 iPad Pro models.

Apple plans to release a 16-inch MacBook Pro with an all-new design later this year, according to reputable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The notebook will feature a scissor keyboard, he said, after years of butterfly keyboard issues on MacBooks that prompted Apple to launch a worldwide repair program.

(Thanks, Duorou W.!)

