16-Inch MacBook Pro Debuts With New Magic Keyboard, Physical Esc Key, Up to 64GB of RAM, and More

Wednesday November 13, 2019 5:35 am PST by Juli Clover
Apple today announced its much-rumored high-end 16-inch MacBook Pro, which is the largest MacBook Pro that's been offered for sale since the discontinuation of the 17-inch MacBook Pro back in 2012.


The updated 16-inch MacBook Pro features a larger display with slimmer bezels than the 15-inch MacBook Pro, which it has replaced in Apple's notebook lineup. The display has a resolution of 3072x1920 pixels with up to 500 nits of brightness.

The notebook features an updated "Magic Keyboard" that does away with the unpopular butterfly mechanism, returning instead to a more reliable scissor mechanism with 1mm key travel, along with Intel's latest 9th-generation processors with up to 8 cores. It also has up to 64GB of RAM and up to 8TB of SSD storage.

Above the keyboard, the Touch Bar lives on, but the 16-inch MacBook Pro marks the return of a physical Esc key. In line with the latest MacBook Air, the Touch ID sensor has also been separated from the Touch Bar.


Other features include AMD Radeon Pro 5000M graphics options paired with GDDR6 video memory and an 8GB VRAM option, a larger 100Wh battery for longer battery life, a redesigned six-speaker sound system, and upgraded microphones.

Avatar
triangletechie
19 minutes ago at 05:40 am
Base storage is 512. I am STUNNED.
Rating: 8 Votes
Avatar
MacFather
22 minutes ago at 05:37 am
512gb base storage



Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
sunapple
20 minutes ago at 05:39 am
Total fan-serve. Yet, there's still something for some people to whine about. Classic Apple product launch.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
chabig
21 minutes ago at 05:38 am


Still 256gb base storage?

Who cares? Buy what you need or want.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Phariex
14 minutes ago at 05:45 am
Review by MKBHD: [MEDIA=youtube]uDAv4qOU_04[/MEDIA]
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
waquzy
23 minutes ago at 05:36 am
Yesssss!!!!!!!!!!!
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
magicvash
22 minutes ago at 05:37 am
Awesome! Kinda wish they used this opportunity to put in FaceID but oh well
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Whackman
22 minutes ago at 05:37 am
Wow, glad i waited.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Mr. Dee
20 minutes ago at 05:39 am
Wow, this is amazing. I don't even know what to do with myself right now.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Akzel
12 minutes ago at 05:47 am
A few more details:

- The monitor is 3,072 x 1,920 (226 ppi) — The 15" model is 2,880 x 1,800 (220 ppi)
- It weights .3 pounds more
- GDDR6 video memory
- RAM memory is now 2666Mhz (before it was 2400Mhz)
- Battery is 100Wh (its was 83.6Wh before)
- New 96W power adapter
- 512GB SSD base model, the $2799 config has a 1TB SSD.
Rating: 2 Votes

