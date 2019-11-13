Night mode is an automatic setting which takes advantage of the new wide-angle camera that's in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models. It's equipped with a larger sensor that is able to let in more light, allowing for brighter photos when the light is low.
16-Inch MacBook Pro Debuts With New Magic Keyboard, Physical Esc Key, Up to 64GB of RAM, and More
The updated 16-inch MacBook Pro features a larger display with slimmer bezels than the 15-inch MacBook Pro, which it has replaced in Apple's notebook lineup. The display has a resolution of 3072x1920 pixels with up to 500 nits of brightness.
The notebook features an updated "Magic Keyboard" that does away with the unpopular butterfly mechanism, returning instead to a more reliable scissor mechanism with 1mm key travel, along with Intel's latest 9th-generation processors with up to 8 cores. It also has up to 64GB of RAM and up to 8TB of SSD storage.
Above the keyboard, the Touch Bar lives on, but the 16-inch MacBook Pro marks the return of a physical Esc key. In line with the latest MacBook Air, the Touch ID sensor has also been separated from the Touch Bar.
Pros — you asked for it. And it’s here. pic.twitter.com/e0rsV18AKH— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) November 13, 2019
Other features include AMD Radeon Pro 5000M graphics options paired with GDDR6 video memory and an 8GB VRAM option, a larger 100Wh battery for longer battery life, a redesigned six-speaker sound system, and upgraded microphones.
- The monitor is 3,072 x 1,920 (226 ppi) — The 15" model is 2,880 x 1,800 (220 ppi)
- It weights .3 pounds more
- GDDR6 video memory
- RAM memory is now 2666Mhz (before it was 2400Mhz)
- Battery is 100Wh (its was 83.6Wh before)
- New 96W power adapter
- 512GB SSD base model, the $2799 config has a 1TB SSD.
