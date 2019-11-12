AirPods Pro Available From Amazon for $235

That's a savings of $14, which isn't much, but it's better than full price. This deal could go quickly, and the last time it was available, Amazon only discounted the AirPods Pro for a few hours.
Amazon says that the AirPods Pro have an extended delivery time due to shipping restrictions, with orders expected to arrive sometime next week.
We're not expecting to see prices much lower than this on the upcoming Black Friday shopping holiday due to the fact that the AirPods Pro are newly released.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.