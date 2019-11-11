New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

New AR Sensor Coming to 2020 iPad Pro and iPhone Models, AR/VR Headset as Soon as 2021

Monday November 11, 2019 1:30 pm PST by Eric Slivka
Following a report from The Information this morning summarizing a recent internal Apple meeting that pegged the release of Apple's augmented reality headsets for the 2022–23 timeframe rather than the more aggressive 2020 window that has previously been rumored, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has shared additional information on the company's AR roadmap that will initially focus on the iPad and iPhone before the glasses come to fruition.

"Apple Glasses" concept

Gurman says Apple is working on "a range of augmented and virtual-reality devices" based around a new 3D sensor system, which will arrive first on a new iPad Pro slated for release in the first half of next year, and followed by the 2020 iPhones later in the year.
A new ‌iPad Pro‌ for release as early as the first half of 2020 will feature a new module with two camera sensors, up from one on the current model, and a small hole for the 3-D system, letting people create three-dimensional reconstructions of rooms, objects and people. The Cupertino, California-based technology giant also plans to add the sensor to new high-end iPhones later in 2020, along with 5G networking capabilities, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing unannounced products.
Moving beyond existing devices, Apple is said to be targeting 2021 or 2022 for the release of a combination VR and AR headset focused on "gaming, watching video and virtual meetings." A lighter weight set of AR glasses could follow as soon as 2023.

The 3D sensor system to be used in the upcoming is said to be a more advanced version of the current Face ID sensor, and Apple's engineering teams are working on creating linkages to the new "rOS" operating system for these headsets that will let them work with existing iOS devices.

For more on Apple's AR/VR project, check out the full report over at bloomberg.com.

Related Roundup: Apple Glasses
Tag: bloomberg.com
[ 11 comments ]

Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
farewelwilliams
16 minutes ago at 01:36 pm
first app on the AR app store: hides the notch on the iPhone whenever you look at it.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
cmaier
11 minutes ago at 01:40 pm


first app on the AR app store: hides the notch on the iPhone whenever you look at it.

would really love to be able to read a single thread here that doesn't have some post trying to bring the notch into it.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
now i see it
10 minutes ago at 01:41 pm
I've never heard one voice say that AR is useful or neat or necessary except from those pushing the technology
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]