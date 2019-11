Apple Shares Featurette on the Creation of Apple TV+ Show 'See'

Apple this evening shared a behind the scenes look on how the world behind one of its new Apple TV + shows, "See," was created."See" is one of the ‌Apple TV‌+ launch shows, starring Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard. It features a postapocalyptic setting where much of the world has been wiped out by a virus, and the survivors are all blind.Enough time has passed that sight has become a myth, and it is forbidden to speak of, though two children are born with the capability.The video features Francis Lawrence, who directed the series, talking about how the buildings and environments in "See" were constructed. The "See" crew had a team of advisors who are blind providing instruction on everything from how buildings would be built to how people would live and interact.‌Apple TV‌+ is available for $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year, but Apple has also made it available for free to everyone who purchased an ‌Apple TV‌, Mac, iPhone, iPod touch , or iPad after September 10, 2019.