New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

Apple Shares Featurette on the Creation of Apple TV+ Show 'See'

Thursday November 7, 2019 5:09 pm PST by Juli Clover
Apple this evening shared a behind the scenes look on how the world behind one of its new Apple TV+ shows, "See," was created.

"See" is one of the ‌Apple TV‌+ launch shows, starring Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard. It features a postapocalyptic setting where much of the world has been wiped out by a virus, and the survivors are all blind.


Enough time has passed that sight has become a myth, and it is forbidden to speak of, though two children are born with the capability.

The video features Francis Lawrence, who directed the series, talking about how the buildings and environments in "See" were constructed. The "See" crew had a team of advisors who are blind providing instruction on everything from how buildings would be built to how people would live and interact.

‌Apple TV‌+ is available for $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year, but Apple has also made it available for free to everyone who purchased an ‌Apple TV‌, Mac, iPhone, iPod touch, or iPad after September 10, 2019.

Tags: Apple TV Shows, Apple TV Plus Guide
[ 6 comments ]

Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
cardfan
51 minutes ago at 05:17 pm
Hopefully Apple will do a musical next with all deaf people. Call it Hear.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
Baymowe335
52 minutes ago at 05:15 pm
"See" certainly seems to be doing better than initial reviews indicated.

Turns out people actually can watch these shows and decide if it's good for themselves.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
thewhitehart
47 minutes ago at 05:21 pm
Hopefully Apple will fix the Mail app in iOS 13.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Jim Lahey
26 minutes ago at 05:42 pm


Hopefully Apple will fix the Mail app in iOS 13.


I think I read that Tim asked Momoa to get right on that after he’s finished filming the second season. C’mon Jason! ?
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]