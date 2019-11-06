New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

Apple Shares Full Trailer for M. Night Shyamalan's Series 'Servant', Coming to Apple TV+ November 28

Wednesday November 6, 2019 8:14 am PST by Mitchel Broussard
Apple today uploaded the latest trailer for its upcoming Apple TV+ series "Servant," which is a thriller created for the streaming service by M. Night Shyamalan.

Servant follows a Philadelphia couple who hire a nanny to look after their child following a tragedy, unknowingly setting a series of strange events into motion.



"Servant" will be the first major new series to land on ‌Apple TV‌+ following its launch last week. Apple debuted "The Morning Show," "See," "For All Mankind," and "Dickinson" as the major shows to kick off the service on November 1.

While Apple plans to upload new episodes of its hour-long shows like "The Morning Show" every Friday until their season finales, "Servant" is premiering on a Thursday so it may have a similarly weekly episode rollout every Thursday after November 28.

Head to the MacRumors Apple TV+ forum to join in discussions for all of the new shows that have launched, and will soon launch, on Apple's streaming service.

Tags: Apple TV Shows, Apple TV Plus Guide
[ 11 comments ]

Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
MvdM
20 minutes ago at 08:18 am
Is this tvguide.com?
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
dan9700
12 minutes ago at 08:26 am
Not gonna lie I have 1 year of Apple TV plus but I don’t wanna watch anything it has, for me they are all such boring shows
Rating: 2 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]