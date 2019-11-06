Night mode is an automatic setting which takes advantage of the new wide-angle camera that's in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models. It's equipped with a larger sensor that is able to let in more light, allowing for brighter photos when the light is low.
Apple Shares Full Trailer for M. Night Shyamalan's Series 'Servant', Coming to Apple TV+ November 28
Servant follows a Philadelphia couple who hire a nanny to look after their child following a tragedy, unknowingly setting a series of strange events into motion.
"Servant" will be the first major new series to land on Apple TV+ following its launch last week. Apple debuted "The Morning Show," "See," "For All Mankind," and "Dickinson" as the major shows to kick off the service on November 1.
While Apple plans to upload new episodes of its hour-long shows like "The Morning Show" every Friday until their season finales, "Servant" is premiering on a Thursday so it may have a similarly weekly episode rollout every Thursday after November 28.
