Deals Spotlight: Get Mophie's Juice Pack Air Cases for Older Model iPhones at Just $23.96 ($75.99 Off)

Tuesday November 5, 2019 8:35 AM PST by Mitchel Broussard
Mophie has begun a major new sale on Juice Pack Air cases for older models of the iPhone. This includes the iPhone 7, iPhone 8, iPhone 7 Plus, ‌iPhone 8‌ Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and ‌iPhone XS‌ Max. There are multiple colors discounted for each case, but stock is limited considering how deep the discounts are during the sale.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Mophie. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

All of these Juice Pack Air Cases can be purchased for $29.95 for a limited time, down from $99.95. For an even deeper discount, you can use the MacRumors exclusive promo code RUMORS20 to take an additional 20 percent off, and get each case for just $23.96, the lowest we've ever tracked for a new model of Mophie's Juice Pack Air line ($75.99 off).

Juice Pack Air Cases ($23.96 with code RUMORS20)


Visit our full Deals Roundup for more Apple-related discounts.

